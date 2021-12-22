Amritsar, Dec 22 (PTI) An unidentified man, who was beaten to death for his alleged sacrilege attempt at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, was cremated here on Wednesday.

Police said his last rites were performed after the post-mortem examination was conducted at a government hospital.

Also Read | Omicron Spread: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Calls Review Meeting Over Preparedness.

The man was beaten to death on December 18 for his alleged sacrilege attempt in the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple.

He had jumped across the railings inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple, picked up the ceremonial sword and reached near a place where a Sikh priest was reciting the holy Guru Granth Sahib.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Reported 82% Productivity in Winter Session of Parliament, Says Speaker Om Birla.

The man was caught by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) task force members.

When he was being taken to the SGPC office, the angry "sangat" (congregation) thrashed him, which subsequently led to his death.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)