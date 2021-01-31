Jaipur, Jan 31 (PTI) A middle-aged man was allegedly beaten to death by four persons in Alwar district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.

It said some villagers claimed that Deen Mohammad, aged around 50, was attacked after he was caught while sneaking into a house on Saturday night to "steal a cow", but the initial investigation does not corroborate it.

“Some of the villagers alleged that he was trying to steal a cow from the house. A case against four persons has been registered for the murder and the matter is under investigation,” SHO of Harsora police station, Bhiwadi, Satyanarayan, said.

The SHO said that the victim used to look after a farm in the village where the incident occurred.

"Motive behind the murder is unclear but prima facie it is not related to cow. The investigation is going on from all angles," Superintendent of Police, Bhiwadi, Ram Moorty said.

The SHO said the body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem on Sunday.

