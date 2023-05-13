New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) A 40-year-old man died early on Saturday after he was allegedly hit on the head with a blunt object in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, police said.

The police received a PCR call at 12.48 am regarding a body being found in East Babarpur's Prem Gali. Upon reaching the spot, the police found the body of Deep Kamal and sent it to GTB Hospital for post-mortem, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

Also Read | ICSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Date and Time: CISCE Likely to Announce 10th and 12th Board Result Today at cisceresults.in, Check Steps to View Scorecard.

Initial inquiries revealed that Kamal had a quarrel with Dinesh Verma, Pawan and Himanshu. Originally hailing from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, they all lived in East Babarpur on rent, he said.

Kamal collapsed after he was allegedly hit on the head with a blunt object and the accused fled the spot. It is suspected that they quarrelled after drinking alcohol, the police said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: Private Bus Collides With Two-Wheeler in Anakapalli, Two Youths Killed.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code is being registered. A team has been sent to Firozabad to nab the accused, Tirkey said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)