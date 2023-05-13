Mumbai, May 13: Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to declare the ICSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2023 today. As per the latest reports, the ICSE Board Results will be released at 3 pm on May 13. Once declared, the students can check the ICSE Class 10 Result 2023 on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org. Other than the official website, students can also check their ICSE Board Result 2023 on DigiLocker. ICSE Result 2023 Date: CISCE Likely to Declare Class 10th, 12th Result by Next Week At cisce.org; Know Steps to Check Score.

However, official confirmation of the date and time for the declaration of CISCE 10th results is awaited. ICSE board exams 2023 for class 10 were conducted from February 27 to March 25, while the exams for class 12 (ISC) took place from February 13 to March 31. In order to clear the ICSE 2023 Exam, students must secure a total of 33 per cent marks out of 100. Whereas, for the ISC Class 12 Exam 2023, students must secure 35 per cent marks in each subject in order to pass. CBSE Class 12 Exam Result 2023 Out: CBSE Announces 12th Board Exam Results at cbseresults.nic.in, Know Steps To Check Result.

How to Check ICSE Class 10 Result 2023:

Visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.

Click on the results page and click on ICSE board results 2023.

Select the course code as ICSE/ISC.

Enter your login credentials.

ICSE Class Board Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save a hard copy of the result for future reference.

Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations is also likely to declare ISC Class 12 2023 today at 3 pm along with the class 10 result. Students are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates and details.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), on Friday, May 12, declared the results of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams held in February, March and April on resuts.cbse.nic.in or cbseresuts.nic.in. The overall pass percentage in Class 10 results stands at 93.12 per cent, and for Class 12, it is 87.33 per cent.

