Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Aug 2 (PTI) A man allegedly attempted to rape his five-year-old daughter in a village in this district, police said on Wednesday.

Garhshankar Deputy Superintendent of Police Balkar Singh said the incident took place when the minor and her parents were sleeping in a room at their house on Tuesday night.

The 36-year-old accused took her daughter to another room. On listening to screams of the girl, her mother rushed to the room and saw that her husband was allegedly trying to rape their daughter, police.

The mother raised an alarm, following which some villagers came there and overpowered the accused and handed him over to the police, the DSP said, adding that the accused had been arrested under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

