Margao (Goa) [India], April 4 (ANI): A man in Goa was arrested after burgling a shop belonging to his former employeer who had terminated his services, police said.

According to SP South Goa, on April 2, Peter John Alphonso, 58 , a Businessman and resident of Margao lodged his complaint to the effect that from 1:30 pm of April 1 to 11 am of April 2 at "Goa Agro Horticultural Centre" near Cine Lata, Margao, unknown accused person/s effected entry by breaking the lock system of Centre and further damaged 2 CCTV Cameras and 3 Monitor Screens and caused loss of Rs 27,000 and further committed theft of Laptop worth Rs 35,000.

Accordingly, FIR was registered the investigation was taken up in the case.

Further, the investigation was carried out and the accused person Manuel Costa aged - 54 years resident of Salcete Goa, was arrested on April 3.

During the course of the investigation, the Laptop was recovered at the instance of the accused Manuel Costa which was hidden in the garage of the house of accused person.

The motive of the case being "The accused Manual Costa was removed from work by the complainant." Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)