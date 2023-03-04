Srinagar, Mar 4 (PTI) A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly carrying counterfeit currency notes in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

A police party intercepted a suspicious person at a checkpoint near Manigam Crossing on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway. He tried to flee after noticing the policemen, a police spokesman said.

Also Read | Hyderabad Water Cut News: Water Supply to Remain Affected on These Days Owing to Repair and Maintenance Work; Check Dates and List of Impacted Areas.

However, the man was apprehended, he said, adding during his search, 37 counterfeit currency notes of Rs 500 denomination were found in his possession.

The spokesman identified the man as Khurshid Ahmad Naik, a resident of Waripora Kund.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Man Robbed of Gold Bracelet Worth Rs 1.25 Lakh by Female Escort.

A case has been registered and investigation initiated into the matter, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)