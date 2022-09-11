Gurugram, Sep 11 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday directed suspension of two officials after an incident of a man cheating to get a government job surfaced during a meeting here.

He was presiding over the monthly meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee at the Swatantrata Senani Zilla Parishad Hall in Gurugram on Sunday here.

The chief minister ordered action against the then SHO of Sohna Sadar police station and Deputy District Attorney appointed in Gurugram Commissioner of Police office for considering the case as a civil matter.

Taking strong cognisance of the issue of bribing in exchange for a Group-D job in the Centre, the Chief Minister said, "We have established such a system in the state, in which no person can get a job by paying money. Our government is working towards giving corruption free governance to the people."

In this case, the accused person has a history of doing fraud in the past, so the police will take action against him. This complaint was made by a resident of Sohna in which he alleged that he had paid Rs 3.5 lakh to the accused person.

The then SHO at Sohna Police Station had shown laxity in handling the case and had told it to be a case of mutual money transaction saying that there is no evidence of money transaction between the complainant and the accused.

The Deputy District Attorney, appointed in the Police Commissioner, Gurugram, had considered it to be prima facie a civil matter between the two parties.

Later in an official statement, the Gurugram police said it was found that sub-inspector Satinder has shown gross negligence and carelessness in handling the complaint of Anil Kumar, a resident of Sohna.

So, he has been placed under suspension with immediate effect and transferred to police lines, Gurugram and an FIR has been registered against three accused, involved in the case of cheating in name of giving employment in the PM Office at Sohna Sadar police station. The sub-inspector at present was posted in sector 40 police station as an additional SHO, said police.

While disposing of another matter, the chief minister said the temporary encroachments done by street vendors in front of shops in Sector-23 market have been removed by the officials of the Haryana Urban Development Authority.

