New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) A 30-year-old man allegedly stabbed his woman friend with a knife and later consumed acid in west Delhi's Ranhola area, police said on Tuesday.

The man recently got married to another woman following which the victim started ignoring him which enraged him, they said.

The woman who was rushed to a nursing home was discharged the same day, police said, adding that the man is undergoing treatment at DDU hospital.

On Friday, police got information that a woman was stabbed with a knife in Ranhola here by a person who escaped from the spot, they said.

The woman was taken to a nursing home by her parents, police said.

In her statement to the police, the woman said she was in a relationship with a man named Naveen Kumar for the last three years, a senior officer said.

Kumar got married following which the woman asked him to end their relationship. However, Kumar kept insisting on continuing the relationship. The victim wanted to end everything which is why she started ignoring him and stopped picking-up his calls, the officer said.

Kumar was looking for an opportunity to attack the woman for ignoring him, police said.

On Friday, when the woman was going for her computer classes, Kumar chased her and stopped her near RP World School. He asked her the reason for ignoring him and not picking-up his phone calls and stabbed the victim with a knife, injuring her thigh, the officer said.

Thereafter, a case under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Ranhola police station and investigation was taken up, they said.

During investigation, it came to notice that Kumar drank acid after attacking the victim. He is under treatment at DDU hospital. The acid bottle was also recovered, police said.

