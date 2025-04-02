Nagpur, Apr 2 (PTI) A tea stall operator tried to kill himself by consuming sleeping mills and reached the office of an MLA from Nagpur to hand over the suicide note on Wednesday, police said.

The man, identified as Robert Francis, was depressed over civic officials and police seizing his tea stall during an anti-encroachment drive.

According to police, Francis consumed sleeping pills and wrote a note stating that he was taking the extreme step due to the distress caused by the authorities' action.

He reached the public relations office of the MLA in Subhash Nagar at 1 pm.

"He told officials at the office that he wanted to deliver the suicide note to the legislator. He appeared to be intoxicated and subsequently began vomiting. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he received medical treatment. His relatives later arrived at the hospital and took him away," the official added.

