Jamshedpur, Feb 23 (PTI) A 65-year-old man was crushed to death allegedly by his son in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district over property, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened in Duaridih village in Patamda police station area, they said.

Also Read | Karnataka Hijab Row: Social Media Monitoring Cell To Keep Tabs on Hate Posts in Coastal Region.

The son, 40, wanted his share of the paddy land but his father was against it, following which an argument started between the two, police said.

Amid the heated argument, the son crushed his father's head against the wall several times, killing him, they said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: From Sanjaya Sinh to Tej Narayan Pandey, Here is The List of Five Key Candidates in Phase 5 of UP Polls.

The accused fled to a relative's house in Gadigram after the incident, and he was arrested from there, police said.

A case has been filed and the matter is being investigated, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)