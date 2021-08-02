Bharatpur (Rajasthan), Aug 2 (PTI) A man was detained here for allegedly making a threatening phone call to Bharatpur MP Ranjeeta Koli on Monday, police said.

The BJP MP was in Delhi when the man called on her mobile phone and allegedly threatened her, following which the Bharatpur police were informed and they detained the accused identified as Mahendra Koli, a resident of Bhusawar town of the district.

During interrogation, Koli said he was under the influence of alcohol and was annoyed because the MP was not doing work related to the constituency and that led him to make the threat call, police said.

“He has been rounded up and further action will be taken as per the complaint by the MP, which is awaited,” the police said.

In May, Koli's vehicle was attacked by some miscreants when she was heading to a community health centre in the district.

