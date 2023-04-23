Jaipur, Apr 23 (PTI) A 45-year-old man allegedly died after setting himself afire here on Sunday, police said.

Devendra Sharma, a resident of the Benad Road area of the city, sprinkled an inflammable substance on himself and set himself on fire on the Jaipur-Delhi national highway, they said.

“After forensic examination, the body has been sent to SMS hospital mortuary. The victim's brother has identified the body,” Additional Police Commissioner Kailash Bishnoi said.

The mobile phone of the victim has been recovered and it will be checked who were in contact with him in the recent past, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)