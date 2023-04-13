Rajouri/Jammu, Apr 13 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was killed while another sustained grave injuries after being struck by lightning in a hamlet in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday, officials said.

Some animals too perished in the incident, they said.

Lightning hit Kang Patli near Kotranka Kandi in Rajouri district in the evening. Two men were critically injured and taken to Community Health Center in Kandi, they said.

Kandi Block Medical Officer Iqbal Malik said Zafar Iqbal, a resident of Panjnara, was brought dead while Shokat Ali (22) has been referred to Government Medical College in Rajouri for specialised treatment.

