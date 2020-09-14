Noida (UP), Sep 14 (PTI) A 21-year-old man died in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida after an unidentified vehicle allegedly rammed into his motorcycle while he was returning home from work, police said on Monday.

Rohit, who worked in a private firm, was riding the motorcycle without a helmet when the incident took place in Ecotech 3 police station area on Sunday night, the officials said.

"An unidentified vehicle rammed the motorcycle, leaving Rohit injured. He was taken to a private hospital where he succumbed to the injuries," Station House Officer Bhuvnesh Kumar Sharma said.

"Some locals have claimed that it was a black-coloured Mahindra Scorpio that hit the motorcycle. However, investigation is on to identify the vehicle involved and arrest the culprit," another local police official told PTI.

Meanwhile, family members of the deceased supported by some locals briefly disrupted traffic near the police station on Monday, demanding immediate arrest of the culprit and seeking compensation from the government.

Sharma said an FIR has been registered in the case and efforts are underway to arrest the accused.

