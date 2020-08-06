Ranchi, Aug 6 (PTI) A 57-year-old man drowned in a pond on the Birsa Agriculture University campus here on Thursday, police said.

The deceased is a resident of Hazi Chowk in Kanke area, they said.

He was working with the Pisciculture department of the university, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation started to ascertain the events leading to the incident, they said.

