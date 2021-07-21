Shimla, Jul 21 (PTI) A 26-year-old man drowned while bathing in a rivulet in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Wednesday, police said.

Aman Bharmera, a resident of ward number eight in Naya Nagar, had gone to bathe in Kunah stream in Jangle Ropa village with his friends on Wednesday afternoon, a police official said.

He drowned as water level suddenly increased, he added.

His body has been sent for postmortem.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)