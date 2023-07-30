Jaipur, Jul 30 (PTI) A man drowned while taking a bath in a waterfall in Chittorgarh district on Sunday, police said.

Ravi Suman, a resident of Shrinathpuram, had gone to the Chulia Falls in Rawatbhata area along with his friends, they said.

While the group was bathing, Suman slipped into the deep end and drowned, police said.

The body was fished out and shifted to the mortuary of a local hospital for postmortem which will be done on Monday, police said.

On Saturday, two students drowned to death in the Padajhar Falls in Rawatbhata. The bodies were handed over to their relatives after a postmortem on Sunday.

