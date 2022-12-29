Ballia (UP), Dec 29 (PTI) An unidentified man was found dead in a balcony of a government primary school in a village here on Thursday, police said.

Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar said the body was found in the school in Madhubani village under the Bairia police station area.

The body was sent for a post-mortem examination. "We are trying to identify the deceased. The cause of death will be confirmed once we get the post-mortem report," Kumar added.

