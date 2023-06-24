Hoshiarpur, Jun 24 (PTI) The body of a 32-year-old man was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his house in local New Shalimar Nagar here on Saturday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Amanpreet Singh, they said.

Hoshiarpur (City) Deputy Superintendent of Police Palwinder Singh said it appears that the body had been hanging here for the last two-three days.

Amanpreet's brother Sagar found the body hanging from the ceiling fan when he went to meet him. The victim's wife went to her maternal house after having some dispute with him, police said.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, the deputy SP said adding, police are investigating all angles.

