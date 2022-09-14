Nuh (Haryana), Sep 14 (PTI) A fast-track court here sentenced a 24-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a girl.

In August 2019, convict Tarif Hussain lured the then 12-year-old girl over to her house on the pretext of giving her some food and raped her. He threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone, but she narrated her ordeal to her parents, according to police.

Based on a complaint by her parents, a case was filed under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2011, and the Indian Penal Code at the Nuh police station, and he was arrested.

