Bahraich (UP), Jul 27 (PTI) A POCSO court on Thursday sentenced a man to 23 years in prison for raping a 12-year-old girl and imposed a fine of over Rs one lakh.

Special Additional Sessions Judge Varun Mohit Nigam convicted Sonu alias Bharat (23) and ordered that the entire fine amount will be given to the victim.

On June 12, 2023, Sonu raped the minor victim who had gone to defecate in a field in the village under Kaiserganj police station, special district government advocate (POCSO) Sant Pratap Singh said.

The convict had also threatened to kill the victim and her family members.

The public prosecutor said that on the basis of the complaint filed by the girl's father, Sonu was arrested after registering a case at the Kaiserganj police station.

According to the prosecution, the judge slapped a fine of Rs 1,12,000.

