Berhampur (Odisha), May 30 (PTI) A court in Odisha on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping his minor daughter in Ganjam district in 2023.

Pranati Pattnaik, the Additional District Judge-cum-Judge of the POCSO court here also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict.

Also Read | Nagpur Sex Scandal: Wife of Accused Psychologist Vijay Prabhakar Ghaywat, Her Associate Arrested After 6-Month Manhunt.

He will undergo jail term for another year if he fails to pay the fine amount, said Special Public Prosecutor Narayan Panda.

The court also directed the district legal service authorities to pay Rs 10.50 lakh to the victim, he said.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast: IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert for Heavy Rain, 'Yellow' for Thunderstorms With Gusty Winds at Isolated Places on May 31 and June 1.

“... The accused is none other than the father of the minor victim who is supposed to protect her from any such sexual harassment from anybody else. In spite of that, he committed rape on his minor daughter repeatedly,” the court observed.

“In the above circumstances, he does not deserve any leniency. However, considering the entire facts, I hold that this is a fit case in which the convict is liable to get the extreme punishment like imprisonment for life, which shall mean imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life,” the judge said.

Police sources said the victim is the daughter of the convict's first wife, who had died in 2021.

He was arrested on December 23, 2023.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)