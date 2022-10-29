Phulbani, Oct 29 (PTI) A court in Odisha's Kandhamal district awarded life imprisonment to a 30-year-old man on Saturday for raping and murdering a nine-year-old girl some four years ago.

Phulbani Pocso court judge Bhaskar Chandra Sahu also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on the convict, special public prosecutor Banamali Behera said.

The court directed the District Legal Services Authority to grant a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the girl.

On September 22, 2018, the convict, a truck driver, dragged the girl to a nearby cashew orchard, and raped and strangled her.

The judgement was based on the statements of 21 witnesses, and medical reports.

