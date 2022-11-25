Bhawanipatna (Odisha), Nov 25 (PTI) A 48-year-old man was hacked to death in Odisha's Kalahandi district by suspected Maoists, who left a poster next to his body claiming that they avenged the murder of a fellow cadre's father, a police officer said.

Lalbati Majhi, a resident of Panchkul village in Kalahandi, was found lying in a pool of blood near his house on Thursday with his throat slit, the officer said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Indian Coast Guard, Coastal Police on High Alert After Arrest of Four Drug Peddlers Mid-Sea Near Rameswaram.

Majhi's niece, Kuni, is an active member of the CPI(Maoist), the local police officer said.

Lalbati allegedly killed his brother-in-law and Kuni's father, according to the poster, which seemed to have been issued by Bansadhara-Ghumsur-Nagabali (BGN) division of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), the officer said.

Also Read | IIT Mandi Develops Rapid Visual Screening Method To Assess Earthquake-Prone Structures in Himalayas Region.

It further cautioned “police informers” against “dire consequences”.

Kalahandi SP Abhilash G, in a press release, said that there was "strong revenge motive" behind the murder.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)