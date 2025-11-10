Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 10 (ANI): In a shocking incident that has raised serious questions over law and order in Tamil Nadu, a 25-year-old man was hacked to death inside the Trichy police quarters even as Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was in the city for official events.

The deceased has been identified as Thamaraichelvan (25), a real estate businessman from Bheemanagar. According to police sources, a five-member gang chased the victim near Marsingpet. In a bid to save his life, he reportedly ran into the new police residential quarters nearby, but the gang followed him inside and brutally attacked him with sharp weapons, killing him on the spot before fleeing the scene.

Also Read | What Is an E-Passport? From Eligibility to Steps To Apply for Next-Gen Digital Passport, All You Need To Know.

The incident created panic and outrage in the area, especially as it occurred within a secure police housing compound. The Palakkarai Police Station has registered a case and launched a detailed investigation. Police teams have been deployed to trace and arrest the culprits involved in the murder.

The incident has drawn strong political reactions, with former Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai condemning the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Also Read | Did a Muslim Migrant Urinate on Pork in a French Supermarket? Fact Check Reveals It Was a Prank Video.

In a post on X, Annamalai wrote, "Under the DMK government, not a single day passes in Tamil Nadu without a murder. Law and order have completely collapsed. In a shocking incident this morning, a man was hacked to death inside the police residential quarters at Bheemanagar, Trichy -- an area surrounded by schools. This has raised serious concerns about public safety."

"Chief Minister M K Stalin is currently staying in Trichy. Even as he is in the city, such a gruesome murder has taken place inside a police quarters -- this shows the pathetic state of law and order in Tamil Nadu. Today, women, senior citizens, and children -- no one feels safe in this state. The Chief Minister, who is also in charge of the police department, has completely lost control over law and order. His inability to ensure safety has become a curse for Tamil Nadu," he added.

Meanwhile, Palakkarai police have intensified patrols and security checks across key areas in Trichy. The body of the deceased was sent to the Trichy Government Hospital for post-mortem, and further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)