Malkangiri, Aug 10 (PTI) A 60-year-old man was arrested in Odisha's Malkangiri district for hacking his neighbour to death on suspicion that he practised witchcraft, a police officer said on Monday.

Muka Madkami (55) was sleeping in his hutment in Tumsapalli village on Saturday night, when the accused, Rama Sodi, barged in and attacked him with a sharp weapon, killing him on the spot, R P Nag, the inspector in-charge of Malkangiri police station, said.

The accused, who was apprehended on Sunday, confessed to his crime, Nag maintained.

"Sodi said that Madkami performed black magic which resulted in the death of his son six years ago. He also claimed that the Madkami's sorcery was responsible for his illness," the officer explained, adding that the victim's body has been sent for post-mortem.

According to police sources, at least four persons were killed in the district over the past two months for allegedly practising witchcraft.

