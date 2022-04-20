New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) A man has been arrested by the customs officials here for allegedly smuggling gold valued around Rs 30 lakh into the country by concealing it inside a wig worn by him and in rectum, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The accused was intercepted by the officials after his arrival at the Delhi airport on Monday from Abu Dhabi.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: 32-Year-Old Woman Stabbed Multiple Times by Former Husband At Busy Marketplace, Critical.

Detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of three pouches wrapped with an adhesive tape having a gross weight of 686 grams which were concealed inside the wig worn by him (one pouch) and inside his rectum (two capsule-shaped pouch), the statement issued by the Delhi customs said.

The gold, worth Rs 30.55 lakh, hidden inside these pouches was seized and the passenger holding an Indian passport was arrested, it said.

Also Read | EPFO Adds 14.12 Lakh Net Subscribers in February 2022; Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu Lead.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)