Kushinagar (UP), Jul 24 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly abducting, raping and forcefully converting the religion of a 14-year-old girl here, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra said that a case was registered after the girl's father filed a complaint on July 12 at the Nebua Naurangia police station, accusing Shamshad alias Munna of abducting his daughter.

Following this, police teams rescued the minor and arrested Munna from Pipra Bazar on Thursday.

Mishra said Munna, a local resident working in Bengaluru, had taken the girl to a place near Kerala after forcefully changing her religion and raping her.

He also changed her name to Nargis Khatoon and obtained an Aadhaar Card under this name, he added.

Further legal proceedings are underway.

