Nagpur, Dec 18 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was arrested in Nagpur on Friday after a video of him allegedly abusing women went viral on social media, police said.

The local Shiv Sena unit held demonstrations in front of his house in the afternoon after which a case was registered against Friends Colony resident Arbaz Khan in Gittikhadan police station, an official said.

He has been charged under sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act, the official informed.

