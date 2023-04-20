New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his cousin following an argument over petty issues in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri area, police said Thursday.

The accused, Mohd Naushad, is a vagabond, they said.

The body of a 35-year-old man was found lying in a sack on a footpath behind a government school in Trilokpuri in the early hours of Wednesday. He was later identified as Imran, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said when the CCTV camera of the nearby government school was scanned, some suspicious movement of a vehicle came to notice.

CCTV cameras in Trilokpuri area were also checked and a white van was found moving suspiciously in 15 Block Trilokpuri chowk at around 12 am on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The van was seen entering the gate of the victim's colony, she said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that a quarrel took place on Tuesday night between Imran and his maternal cousin Naushad over petty issues. Naushad and Makruddin allegedly chocked Imran to death. The accused stuffed the victim's body in a sack and disposed it off with the help of van driver Gaurav, she added.

Raid was conducted at Kamalpur, Majra Burari and Ghaziabad from where Naushad tried to flee, but was nabbed by a police team after a brief chase, the DCP said.

Further efforts are being made for tracing the remaining accused, police said, adding the case is under investigation.

