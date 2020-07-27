Nagpur, Jul 27 (PTI) A 40-year-old mason was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing his 35-year-old partner and her paramour with an axe here in Maharashtra, police said.

The accused attacked the duo at their house in Kalyaneshwar Nagar area in early hours after finding them in a compromising position, an official said.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Holds Meeting WIth NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and Other Party Leaders in Mumbai: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 27, 2020.

The accused has been identified as Kuwarlal Barmaiya.

Police were alerted by the landlord and neighbours who heard screams from the house, he said.

Also Read | Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh Cross 1 Lakh COVID-19 Cases as Surge in Infections Continue in South India.

Police found the accused sitting next to the bodies when police personnel reached the spot, the official added.

A case of murder has been registered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)