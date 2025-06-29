Budaun (UP), Jun 29 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for offering namaz in the temple premises in Dataganj area of Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district, police said.

Circle Officer KK Tiwari said that a video went viral of a man offering namaz in the premises of an ancient temple named Brahmadev Devasthan in Papad village of Dataganj Police Station area.

Some Hindu organisations staged a protest over this incident, police said.

Tiwari said that police force was deployed in the temple premises as soon as information in this regard was received and a man, identified as Ali Hasan, who was seen offering namaz in the video, was arrested.

The officer said that action is being taken against the accused.

Efforts are also being made to know whether he has done such an act on his own or someone else is also behind it, he added.

The local residents and the Hindu organisations have demanded the administration to ensure that strict monitoring is done to maintain the dignity of religious places and strict steps should be taken so that such incidents are not repeated in future.

