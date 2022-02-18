Thane, Feb 18 (PTI) A 6-year-old girl from Badlapur in Thane district was raped on a running train when her kin were asleep and co-passengers held the accused captive in the compartment till police arrived, an official said on Friday.

Accused Sonu Ashok Prajapati raped the girl on the night of February 14 on the Kashi Express, Kalyan Railway police station senior inspector Shardul Walmiki said.

"After the girl raised an alarm, Prajapati was held by co-passengers till afternoon. Meanwhile, her father, a resident of Badlapur, alerted police. The accused was handed over to Itarsi police as the incident took place in their jurisdiction. He has been charged under IPC and POCSO Act provisions," Walmiki informed.

