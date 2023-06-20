New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested one person for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl in the Vikaspuri area of the national capital, police said.

According to police, a PCR call was received on Monday by the Vikaspuri police station regarding the rape of a 10-year-old girl.

"Upon receiving the information, the local police reached the spot and took the girl to the hospital", the police added.

The officials informed that the girl is safe now and with the use of CCTV footage and other means, the accused was identified and apprehended. Further, a case has also been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

"Teams were formed to identify and apprehend the perpetrator, who was later arrested using CCTV footage and other means. A case has been registered under sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. The girl is now safe," Vichitra Veer, DCP West, Delhi said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

