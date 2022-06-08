Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): A 45-year-old has been arrested for allegedly raping his six-year-old neighbour in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

The accused has been identified as 45-year-old Sreedhar Babu.

As per the police, Babu is currently in custody and a case has been registered for the same.

"The accused knew the girl as they are neighbours. When the victim's parents went out for work, the accused called and raped her," said police.

The medical examination will be done today.

The investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

