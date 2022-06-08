Mumbai, June 8: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) anniunced the HSC Results today, June 8. The MSBSHSE Class 12 or HSC result were declared 1 pm, while the result link was activated at 1 pm on the official site of the Maharashtra Board.

The Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 Result 2022 direct link is now available on https://hscresult.mkcl.org/ and https://mahresult.nic.in/.

Students who appeared for the Class 12 or HSC examinations can visit the official site of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in. They can also check their results by logging on to msbshse.co.in and mahresult.nic.in. Varsha Gaikwad, Minister of School Education of Maharashtra on Tuesday confirmed the date and time of the HSC Result 2022.

Check tweet:

Results for HSC exams held in March-April 2022 by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be announced online on 8th June at 1 pm. @msbshse @MahaDGIPR https://t.co/5sFnsdxQEI — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) June 7, 2022

"Results for HSC exams held in March-April 2022 by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be announced online on 8th June at 1 pm," a tweet in Marathi read.

This year, a total of 14,85,191 students had registered for the Class 12 or HSC examination. Of these, 817,188 are male students, while 6,68,003 were female students. The Maharashtra Board Class 12 or HSC exams were held from March 4 to April 7, 2022. The HSC or Cass 2 exams were conducted following all COVID-19 guidelines issued by the state and the central government.

Steps to check Maharashtra HSC Result 2022:

Visit the official website of Maharashtra Bard at mahsscboard.in

Click on the HSC or 12th exam result 2022

Enter your details and submit

Your HSC Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

For more details, students can visit the official website of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

