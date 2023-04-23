Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 23 (PTI) A man was arrested in Shamli district on Sunday for sexually harassing his nine-year-old daughter, police said.

The victim's mother, in her complaint, alleged that her husband had sexually harassed the girl at their home, SHO (Kairana) Shyamveer Singh said.

A case has been registered against the accused, in his 30s, under section 354 (assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC and POCSO Act.

