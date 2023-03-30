Thane, Mar 30 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly sodomising a 17-year-old boy in Kalyan area of Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

The boy was trying to hail a rickshaw in the early hours of Wednesday when the accused offered him a lift on his scooter, the Kolsewadi police station official said.

"However, the man took him to a lodge, spiked his drink and sodomised him. A case was registered for unnatural sex and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act," he said.

