New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a man in connection with a digital arrest scam in which he allegedly coerced a 78-year-old man to transfer Rs 32 lakh, officials said on Thursday.

The accused identified as Namburi Ajay Kumar (40) was arrested from Barrackpore in West Bengal, police said.

"We received an online complaint from a 78-year-old man claiming that on October 14 last year, he received a call from an unknown number about a courier parcel. He was kept under digital detention as the accused cheated him of Rs 32 lakh," a police officer said.

After registering an FIR, the police checked the money trail which led them to an account registered in the name of Namburi Cloth and Proprietor in West Bengal.

"Teams were sent to the location which apprehended Ajay Kumar. During interrogation, Kumar admitted to selling bank accounts against commission," the officer said.

