Chandigarh, Apr 6 (PTI) A man was arrested with two kg of heroin following an exchange of fire with police in Punjab's Fazilka on Sunday, police said.

During the exchange of fire, the accused suffered a bullet injury, they said.

A pistol, four cartridges and two empty shells were recovered from the accused, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

"In a major breakthrough, Fazilka Police recovered two kg heroin from a drug smuggler after a brief encounter with CIA Fazilka team near Ladhuka Bridge. Police team swiftly apprehends the drug smuggler who opened fire at a police party, leading to the suspect being injured during the exchange of fire," Yadav said in a post on X.

The accused tried to flee on a motorcycle and fired two rounds at the police team. In retaliation, the team also fired two shots, he said.

Two kg of heroin concealed in four packets, a .32 bore pistol, four live cartridges, two empty shells and a motorcycle was recovered from the drug smuggler, Yadav said.

