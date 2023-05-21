Thane, May 21 (PTI) Police have arrested a 32-year-old man and seized mephedrone, a banned drug, worth Rs 1.12 lakh from his possession in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Sunday.

Also Read | Joe Biden Seeks Autograph of PM Narendra Modi: US President Asked Indian Prime Minister for His Autograph at Quad Meeting in Hiroshima, Here’s Why.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team laid a trap on Friday evening and nabbed the man, identified as Jamshed Taviz Ansari, near a market in Bhiwandi area, senior police inspector Sachin Gaikwad told PTI.

Also Read | JAC 10th and 12th Result 2023 at jacresults.com; Jharkhand Board To Declare Class 10 and 12 Exam Results Soon, Know Steps To Check Score.

The police recovered 16.5 gm of mephedrone, or MD powder, from his possession, the official said.

An offence was registered against him under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

The police were trying to find out from where the accused got the contraband and to whom he planned to sell it, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)