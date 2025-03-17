Kolkata, Mar 17 (PTI) The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police on Monday morning arrested a man from Sealdah railway station after firearms were seized from his possession, an officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, STF personnel arrested the man, a resident of Kaliachak in Malda district, he said.

The man took the Hate Bazare Express to reach the city this morning.

At least six improvised guns and one bullet were seized from his possession, he added..

"We had information about possible arms trafficking through the Sealdah route. Our officers were alert and after proper search, this person was arrested following the seizure. We are questioning him," the officer said.

