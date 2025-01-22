Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) A man and two contract killers hired by him were arrested for allegedly murdering his alcoholic cousin, a former BMC employee, Mumbai Police said on Wednesday.

The prime accused, Vijay Sarwan, allegedly gave Rs 3 lakh to Sagar Piwal (30) and Rohit Chandalia (29) to kill Rajesh Sarwan last week, an official said.

Also Read | Mumbai Auto, Taxi Fares To Rise Soon? Know New Fares of Auto-Rickshaws and Kaali-Peeli Taxis As Transport Department Plans To Hike Fares by INR 3.

The body of Rajesh was recovered from Kanjurmarg.

The main accused claimed he decided to kill Rajesh as he was ill-treating his family members. He had recently created a ruckus at a family event, the official said.

Also Read | 'Deeply Distressing': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Mourns Loss of Lives After 8 Killed, Several Injured in Jalgaon Train Tragedy.

Police said the deceased was addicted to ganja and alcohol.

The three accused were arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)