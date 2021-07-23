New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) A 34-year-old man wanted in an attempt to murder case of a Delhi Police head constable was arrested from Jaipur in Rajasthan, officials said on Friday.

Police said his associate was also arrested from Nihal Vihar here.

The accused have been identified as Jitender and Jaikishan Verma (25), residents of Jwalapuri, Delhi, they said, adding that a reward of Rs 50,000 was declared on Jitender's arrest.

Police received information that Jitender, who was wanted in two cases of attempt to murder and evading his arrest since December 2020, was residing somewhere in Khatik Mohalla, Transport Nagar, Jaipur, a senior police officer said.

“Later, it was found that Jitender would come to Transport Nagar flyover, following which a trap was set up and on Tuesday around 3 pm, he was apprehended,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha said.

On his instance, his associate Verma, who was also wanted in both the cases, was arrested, the DCP said.

On December 11 last year, Jitender, along with his associates Jaikishan, Bhim, Vinod and others, fired at Gautam and Arjun as he had some old enmity with them. When Arjun's friend came to his rescue, he was also stabbed by the accused, police said.

Later, on January 5, Jitender, along with Jaiskishan and three others including his girlfriend, were rashly driving a car near Corner Market in Malviya Nagar, they said.

When head constable Ramesh, who was on patrolling duty, signalled them to stop, Jitender hit him with his car and tried to speed away from the spot, police said.

In the incident, Ramesh's finger got stuck in the bonnet of the car and he was dragged up to 1 kilometre with the vehicle. Thereafter, they escaped from the spot, they said.

Ramesh sustained multiple injuries in the incident, following which a case under various sections, including attempt to murder, was registered at Malviya Nagar police station, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)