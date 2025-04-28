Shahjahanpur (UP), Apr 28 (PTI) Police in Shahjahanpur have arrested a man accused of impersonating the Uttar Pradesh chief minister's protocol officer and pressuring officials for undue favours, a senior official said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Rahul Bharti, the officer said.

SP Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that on April 15, a person identifying himself as Manoj Mishra called the SP's office, claiming to be the chief minister's protocol officer and media in-charge, and made several recommendations over the phone.

At the time, the SP's mobile phone was with the public relations officer, who informed Dwivedi about the call and the requests made, the police said.

"Suspecting the caller's intentions, I constituted a team and directed the surveillance unit to investigate," Dwivedi said.

He added that the caller continued to make repeated calls, exerting pressure for unethical favours.

Dwivedi said that the Sadar Bazar police arrested the accused on Monday.

Even after his arrest, the accused tried to assert pressure on the police team, claiming to be the Chief Minister's protocol officer and media in-charge.

"During strict questioning, he admitted that he is actually a journalist working as a correspondent for a news channel," Dwivedi said.

According to Dwivedi, the accused confessed that during news coverage, he would falsely claim to be the Chief Minister's protocol officer to impress people and defraud them by making recommendations. A fake identity card in the name of Manoj Kumar was also recovered from his possession, while his real name was confirmed to be Rahul Bharti.

Police said they have registered a case against Rahul Bharti, a resident of Farrukhabad, under relevant serious sections of the law. After completing legal formalities, he has been sent to jail, officials said.

