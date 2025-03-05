Kottayam (Kerala), Mar 5 (PTI) A man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the 'suicide' of his wife and two children in Ettumanoor last week, police said.

Nobi Lukose (44), a resident of Cheriyil, Thodupuzha, was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide, police added.

His wife, Shiny, and their daughters, Aleena (11) and Evana (10), died by suicide by jumping in front of a train in Ettumanoor on February 28.

According to the police, Shiny had previously lodged a domestic violence complaint against Nobi at the Thodupuzha police station.

The couple had been living separately for the past nine months, and their divorce case was ongoing in court at the time of the incident, they said.

A detailed investigation into the case is currently underway, the police added.

