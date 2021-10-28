Badaun, October 28: One person has been arrested in Faizganj Behta Police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district for allegedly posting anti-social content on social media, police said on Thursday.

Praveen Singh Chauhan, SP City Badaun said the man had posted the anti-national content on social media on October 25.

"The accused has been arrested. Further action is being taken by police," said Chauhan.

Police lodged an FIR on the basis of a complaint.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

