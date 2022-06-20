Bhaderwah (JK), Jun 20 (PTI) One person was killed and five others were injured when the car in which they were travelling skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge here on Monday, officials said.

"The deceased has been identified as Arjun Singh (33), son of Faqir Singh, a resident of village Sharerna Bhalla tehsil," Block Medical Officer Shakeel Ahmed Sumbria said.

Also Read | Jharkhand Board Result 2022: JAC Class 10, 12 Science Stream Results To Be Declared Tomorrow.

The injured, including four members of a family, are undergoing treatment at the district hospital Bhadarwah.

"Their condition is stable and they are responding well to the treatment," the official added.

Also Read | EPFO Adds 17.08 Lakh Net Subscribers in April 2022.

The victims were on their way from Bhaderwah to Padri meadow. The accident occurred near Bamlakhi village at 3.30 pm, officials said.

A case has been registered at Bhaderwah Police Station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)