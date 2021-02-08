Banda (UP), Feb 7 (PTI) A man was killed and four others were injured when their car collided with a truck in the Girwa area here on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place around 5 pm on the Jhansi-Mirzapur road in Khurhand village, Station House Officer, Girwa police station, Arjun Singh said.

The deceased has been identified as Jeetu Pal (36). His four friends travelling in the car were seriously injured, Singh said.

The five, all residents of Kanpur, were on their way to Kamadgiri temple in Chitrakoot, the SHO said.

Dr Rahul Srivastava said Pal was brought dead to the district hospital and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Police said they have taken custody of both the vehicles involved in the accident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)